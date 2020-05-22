Lake Wanaka Tourism goes live with their winter ski campaign

Friday, 22 May, 2020 - 16:57

Lake Wanaka Tourism (LWT) has gone live with their winter ski campaign ‘The Mountains are Waiting’. Leading with a beautifully crafted piece of content that reflects the love, passion and respect we have for our mountains.

Wanaka ski legend Jossi Wells conveyed his natural affinity for the mountains by putting his unique spin on the voiceover for the campaign video. The narration speaks to the special bond that we share for the mountains and our sense of adventure.

‘As snow begins to dust the peaks of the Southern Alps, we’re inviting New Zealander’s to imagine the winter to come, and to visit us when they can", said James Helmore GM Lake Wanaka Tourism.

"The launch of this edit also celebrates the fact that the 2020 winter season in Wanaka has been confirmed to go ahead under New Zealand Alert Level 2. Heli-ski operations are looking to take flight in mid to late-June, Snow Farm’s scheduled opening day is June 19, and both Cardrona and Treble Cone are set to open on the last weekend of June, which is all extremely positive news for our region" Helmore added.

This campaign comes after the launch of the #LoveWanaka Supporting Local campaign, which is now in its Alert Level 2 domestic phase, encouraging Kiwis to visit Wanaka and support local accommodation, activity, retail, and hospitality providers.

The Mountains are Waiting would not have been possible without the talented team at Monster Children Films and the support of Sonar Music, Canon and Corona.