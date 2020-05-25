New people and safety general manager joins Pamu

Monday, 25 May, 2020 - 15:26

Pāmu has appointed Bernadette Kelly as the General Manager of People, Safety and Wellbeing.

Ms Kelly was most recently the GM People and Capability at MercyAscot Hospitals and Mercy Radiology. Prior to that she held senior HR roles with Air New Zealand in New Zealand and Australia including responsibility for HR for flight operations and safety, engineering and pilots. Her extensive previous experience includes HR management positions at NZ Lotteries, Arrow International and two DHBs, along with time at Westpac as Head of People Business Banking, Employment Relations and Safety.

"I am delighted Bernadette is joining the Pāmu team. Her wide range of experience across diverse industries will be enormously beneficial to Pāmu as we pursue our business strategy through collaboration and innovation. Instrumental in this strategy is a focus on our people, and Bernadette will play a pivotal role in continuing to develop our people and keep them safe," Chief Executive Steven Carden said.

Ms Kelly takes up her appointment at the end of June and replaces Peter Simone, whose three-year contract in the role comes to an end on 30 June.