THL announces 'Get Moving to get New Zealand Moving' initiative

Monday, 25 May, 2020 - 18:04

THL, owner of Britz and maui campervans, is today announcing an extraordinary initiative to help get New Zealand moving. Kiwi’s will be able to take a 3 or more day holiday from only $29/day, to explore the country and, as suggested by Tourism New Zealand’s new domestic campaign, "Do Something New". These exceptional price points, across both Britz and maui motorhomes, can be booked over the next 8 weeks, for travel through until the end of October 2020. That includes Queens Birthday Weekend, Labour Day Weekend, July School Holidays, and September School Holidays.

With international visitors nearly non-existent for the foreseeable future - thousands of motorhomes sit unused. thl’s ‘Get Moving to Get New Zealand Moving’ initiative will make the vehicles as accessible as possible through never seen before rates and flexible booking arrangements to inspire kiwis to hit the road.

Says thl CEO Grant Webster "We know that around New Zealand there are many people keen to head out and explore, spread their wings and enjoy a well-deserved family holiday. We hope this initiative helps make that a reality. We’re literally handing people the keys and saying ‘off you go!’"

Beyond enabling kiwis to enjoy a well deserved holiday, the initiative is designed to support regional communities and small businesses feeling the impact of reduced visitation, both from local and international travellers.

"Part of the joy of motorhome travel is the unexpected discoveries along the way. Our customers speak of things like the incredible custard squares they found at a coffee shop in Tirau, the beautiful cashmere shop they discovered whilst driving the East Coast, the friendly service they received at the local holiday park, the handmade soaps and homemade fudge they discovered at a little shop they stopped into on the West Coast. Things like this are all part of the journey, as those new to the campervan experience are sure to discover!"

The Great New Zealand road trip is famous worldwide and on the bucket list of many. This initiative goes a great way towards making it a reality for many. Says Webster, "There will never be a better time for New Zealanders to tick this one off the bucket list"

thl is the largest operator of motorhomes in New Zealand. It is expected that demand will be high and bookings will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Vehicles can be booked and secured now with just $1 deposit. Rates range from $29 to $69 and will remain flat until October, including throughout the July and September school holidays. Minimum hire has been reduced to 3 days (previously 5) and cancellation fees do not begin until 7 days out (normally 90). Book at https://www.britz.com/nz/en