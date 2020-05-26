'Vintage 2020 shining bright for Hawke's Bay wine future'

Tuesday, 26 May, 2020 - 10:01

The start of a new decade in Hawke’s Bay brings momentous promise this vintage, as New Zealand’s oldest wine region continues to compete on the world stage.

With a hot and dry season, the entire region basked in optimum sunshine hours this summer, from the inland alluvial plains all the way to the coast, blessing Hawke’s Bay’s winemakers with pristine-condition fruit.

Winemaker/Owner at Radburnd Cellars, Kate Radburnd remarks: "An extraordinary dry growing season produced an early vintage of ripe, clean fruit across all varieties. It was a delight to manage harvest decisions which were based purely on merit, with very little weather or disease pressure."

As these phenomenal wines begin to emerge, everyone will want to add a Hawke’s Bay 2020 volume to their cellar collections.

Capitalising on the outstanding growing conditions the region experienced last year, vintage 2020 looks set to launch Hawke’s Bay once more into the limelight. Julian Grounds, Chief Winemaker at Craggy Range Vineyards, characterised it as having "produced wines that are staggering in their depth, energy and sense of place".

"In your winemaking lifetime, the law of averages very rarely gives you two iconic vintages back to back. But that is what they will write of 2019 and 2020."

Taking the opportunity of entering a new decade to reflect upon the past 10 years, Hawke’s Bay Winegrowers Chair, Sally Duncan, added: "What’s quite remarkable is that our region has enjoyed a run of noteworthy vintages with exceptional growing conditions, producing superior quality premium wines."

"This record of consistent excellence is actually comparable to the vintages seen in Bordeaux and Northern Rhone - the Old World origins of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Syrah - varieties which have made themselves at home in our terroir."

Nick Buck, chief executive of Te Mata Estate in Hawke’s Bay, said people could expect to see its 2020 vintage on shelves as early as May. "We're thankful for such a quality vintage, and it's something to look forward to during these tougher times."

Hawke’s Bay - one of the world’s great wine regions.