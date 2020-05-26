TSB wins Consumer NZ People’s Choice Award for fifth year in a row

Tuesday, 26 May, 2020 - 10:05

TSB has taken out the Consumer NZ People’s Choice Award for banking again this year - winning the award for the fifth year in a row.

TSB topped this year’s annual survey with what Consumer NZ labelled an "impressive 90%" of customers very satisfied with the service they’re getting. The Bank scored above average on Consumer NZ’s five key performance measures and also rated above average for branch and internet banking.

"We are pleased to be able to award TSB the People’s Choice award. Our results show TSB is consistently meeting its customer’s expectations in a range of areas. TSB has won a People’s Choice award for five years running, demonstrating a commitment to customer service that sets a good example to others in the industry," says Jon Duffy, Consumer NZ Chief Executive.

CEO Donna Cooper says she’s incredibly proud of the TSB team for this year’s result and making it five in a row.

"It’s fantastic to receive this recognition for our team who genuinely go the extra mile every day to deliver unparalleled customer care.

"We’ve demonstrated this more than ever in recent times as our TSB team has gone above and beyond to support our customers through the impacts of COVID-19.

"Over the last two months we’ve been proactively playing our part in helping our communities to get through this challenge. One example of this is our frontline teams calling customers who might need financial assistance and those over 70-years-old to check in.

"Providing that level of care is the TSB way, and that will never change - winning this award five years in a row reiterates that. TSB is a bank New Zealanders can rely on."