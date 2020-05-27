PMG Direct Office Fund to acquire Vodafone Innov8 building in Chch

Wednesday, 27 May, 2020 - 11:36

PMG Property Funds Management Ltd (PMG) has launched an investment opportunity providing New Zealanders with regular income and capital preservation at a time when both are key.

Open to all investors, PMG Direct Office Fund (the Fund) is an unlisted commercial property fund that is delivering monthly gross cash distributions (returns) of 6.4%1 (for full financial year to 31 March 2022, and 5.5% for the part year to 31 March 2021) to investors. It offers the security of being invested in land and buildings, of which 75% is underpinned by resilient Government, telecommunications and professional services tenants.

Funds raised during the Offer will see PMG Direct Office Fund acquire Christchurch’s premium Vodafone Innov8 office building, fully tenanted by Vodafone New Zealand as its South Island headquarters on an initial twelve-year lease term, which commenced 16 August 2016, for $58.65 million.

The 2016 5 Star Green rated Office Design building will join seven other quality office properties in the Fund, providing investors with a defensive, diversified portfolio of properties with multiple tenants across New Zealand’s main metro centres.

PMG founding director and chairman Denis McMahon says the acquisition of the Vodafone property is something PMG has been working on for over six months. McMahon adds it meets the Fund’s strategy of providing investors with capital preservation and reliable income in a time when they need it most.

"As a manager of unlisted commercial property funds for the last 28 years, we’ve seen and performed through multiple economic cycles," says McMahon.

"We know in the economic times we live in that people The projected cash return for the part-year to 31 March 2021 of 6.50 cents per unit at the issue price of $1.18 per unit equates to a 5.5% gross cash yield. The projected cash return for the full year to 31 March 2022 of 7.55 cents per unit at the issue price of $1.18 per unit equates to a gross cash yield of 6.4%. Details on how the forecast return is calculated and the risks associated with the investment can be found in the Product Disclosure Statement, by visiting www.pmgfunds.co.nz. are watching their money closely and searching for a defensive investment that provides reliable and regular income."

PMG chief executive Scott McKenzie says it is for this reason the company is pleased to offer New Zealanders a chance to invest in PMG Direct Office Fund - one of PMG’s core investment funds with a proven track record.

"Since its launch in 2016, PMG Direct Office Fund has achieved a year on year return of 11.38% to original investors and 5.45% increase in investor unit value in the last financial year," says McKenzie.

"The Fund’s strategy over the last few years has been to improve the quality of the portfolio, divesting properties that may have downside exposure during economic headwinds, like we are seeing now, and recycle those funds into higher quality properties, or repositioning these buildings and adding value," he says.

"The current climate and the Fund’s resilience to date shows this has proven to be the correct strategy, as we continue to deliver monthly cash returns to our investors," says McKenzie.

Upon successful completion of the Offer and acquisition of the Vodafone Innov8 property, the total value of the portfolio will be $148.65million and own eight office properties with 53 diversified tenants across multiple sectors and New Zealand geographies.

The Offer is open to New Zealanders from Tuesday 2 June 2020 for investment at $1.18 per unit, with a minimum investment parcel of 10,000 units, and 5,000 units thereafter. Applications to acquire units in the Fund must be received no later than 5.00pm on Monday 29 June 2020.

Those interested in this offer can download a Product Disclosure Statement by visiting www.pmgfunds.co.nz.