KPMG launches NZ's largest cyber security competition

Wednesday, 27 May, 2020 - 15:33

KPMG launches the inaugural KPMG Cyber Challenge, a competition designed to develop and test the cyber security skills of New Zealand IT professionals and cyber security students.

Gamified cyber security challenge to uncover New Zealand’s top cyber security professionals

Over the period of one week, participants will pit their skills against more than 750 practical and knowledge-based capture-the-flag style cyber security challenges as they compete to top the leaderboard.

Powered by Immersive Labs, the KPMG Cyber Challenge will be conducted on the same platform used for cyber security training at intelligence agencies, international technology companies and major financial institutions.

"Regardless of the skill level of participants, from beginner through to experienced professional, or what areas of cyber security are of interest, the KPMG Cyber Challenge has something for everyone," said Philip Whitmore, who leads KPMG’s cyber security practice in New Zealand. "The challenges cover everything from security risk management and security awareness to ransomware, secure coding and vulnerability exploitation, and are designed so that all skill levels have the potential to win."

New Zealand faces a shortage of seasoned cyber security professionals, hindering organisations as they continue on their digital transformation journeys. The cyber challenge is a fun and engaging way to help develop the cyber security skills of New Zealanders.

"Having used Immersive Labs’ platform myself, I found it to be a great experience. It’s hard to find something that challenges both very technical people, and those that focus on less technical aspects of cyber security," added Philip. "When we were developing the KPMG Cyber Challenge, it seemed to be the ideal platform for the competition."

The KPMG Cyber Challenge is open to all New Zealand IT professionals and tertiary students studying cyber security and will run from 6pm on Friday 19 June 2020 through to 6pm on Friday 26 June 2020. Registrations are open from now to 18 June.

Prizes include a 49" ultra-wide curved gaming monitor for the person who tops the leaderboard at the end of the competition.

Anyone interesting in participating in the KPMG Cyber Challenge can register at: https://register.kpmgcyberchallenge.co.nz