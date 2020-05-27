'Air New Zealand Carepoints donations ramp up'

Wednesday, 27 May, 2020 - 16:32

Just five days after the launch of the Air New Zealand Carepoints™ programme, the airline’s Airpoints™ members have already donated more than 172,000 Airpoints Dollars™ to Kiwis in need, smashing the initial 150,000 donation target.

The target has now been increased to 300,000 - with 100,000 Airpoints Dollars each set to be gifted to Women’s Refuge, KidsCan and New Zealand Red Cross if the new target is reached.

Air New Zealand General Manager Loyalty Kate O’Brien says the airline is thrilled with the overwhelming support shown by its Airpoints members.

"A huge thank you to our Airpoints members who have already generously donated Airpoints Dollars - the average donation is more than 30 Airpoints Dollars, and we’ve had a handful of individual donations of more than 1,000 Airpoints Dollars, which is incredibly generous. If you’d like to see your Airpoints make a real difference, there’s still time to donate."

Air New Zealand General Manager Brand and Content Marketing Jodi Williams says the speed of the donations reflects the fact Kiwis really want to lend a helping hand.

"We’re delighted to have been able to provide this platform to support New Zealanders in need. The charities we’ve partnered with receive 100 percent of the donations, which help to put food on the table, provide heating and petrol for vulnerable Kiwis."

The donation period runs until 19 June 2020, unless target donation limits are reached earlier. Visit https://www.airpointsstore.co.nz/carepoints to donate.