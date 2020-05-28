New Chair for CINZ Approved PCO Group

Thursday, 28 May, 2020 - 11:10

Arna Wahl Davies has been appointed Chair of the Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ) Approved Professional Conference Organisers (PCO) Group.

She is co-founder and director of Composition, a professional conference organising company which manages mid to large-size conferences throughout New Zealand, and brings to the role over 20 years’ experience in event management.

Early in her career, after gaining professional qualifications, she became a chef, working in international hotels and then moving into event management. Before starting her own business a decade ago, she spent over seven years with a leading New Zealand conference organiser, learning the art and craft of being a PCO, and managing events of up to 1,500 delegates.

"At this time, when our industry is facing unique challenges, I’m proud to be chairing this leading group of highly skilled and accredited event professionals," Arna Wahl Davies says.

CINZ Chief Executive, Lisa Hopkins says the 18 companies accredited to the CINZ Approved PCO Group are qualified to handle the most complicated of domestic and international association conferences.

"Not only are CINZ Approved PCOs required to meet strict criteria, they are bound by a Code of Ethics, Rules and Responsibilities determined by CINZ.

"Arna is passionate about the business events sector, and we are delighted to have her energy and expertise continuing to drive the Group forward," Lisa Hopkins says.

CINZ extends thanks to the Group’s previous Chair, Ali Copeman for her valued contribution over the past three years.

Arna Wahl Davies will step into the role from 1 June 2020.