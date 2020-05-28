Architectural writing competition open for entries

Thursday, 28 May, 2020 - 13:16

Entries are invited into New Zealand’s architectural essay competition.

The Warren Trust Awards for Architectural Writing is an annual competition organised by Te KÄhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects (NZIA), with the support of The Warren Trust.

The competition has two categories, Open and Secondary School students. It carries prizes of $2,000 for the Open winner and $1,000 for the Secondary School winner. Three prizes of $500 are awarded to Highly Commended entries.

As it has with the previous five Warren Trust Awards, the NZIA will publish a book with the Winning and Highly Commended essays, plus a selection of other essays.

John Walsh, the NZIA’s Communications Director, says the purpose of the Warren Trust Awards is to promote a wider understanding of architecture and encourage critical commentary on the subject.

"Mainly, though, the competition is an opportunity for people, of whatever age, who enjoy writing and are interested in the environment around them to get their thoughts down in the challenging and rewarding format of the essay."

The deadline for entries into the 2020 Warren Trust Awards for Architectural Writing is 10 August.

Information, including the essay topics, entry criteria and address for submissions, is on the NZIA website.

Results will be announced in early September.