Latest state sector diversity stats bode well for state bodies and country - IoD

Thursday, 28 May, 2020 - 15:42

Diverse and innovative governance of New Zealand’s state sector boards and committees is now more important than ever, the Institute of Directors chief executive Kirsten Patterson said today. Kirsten Patterson was commenting on results from the latest government diversity stocktake released today by Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter and Minister for Ethnic Communities Jenny Salesa.

"Having diverse and innovative governance across New Zealand’s state sector boards and committees will be important in our post-COVID-19 new world," Patterson said. "Diverse organisations foster innovation and growth. The governance structures and board cultures sitting behind our state sector agencies should be open, inclusive, and diverse in thinking and perspectives.

"That is why it is so very pleasing to see positive results from the latest government stocktake.

"Looking at the composition and diversity of the people governing more than 430 state sector boards and committees, we can see that about one in five among those thousands of directors or trustees is MÄori (21.2 percent) - and just under 5 percent are Pacific, with 3.4 percent saying they are Asian, and 71.9 percent being PÄkehÄ.

"It’s the first time the state sector diversity stocktake of boards has analysed ethnicity which is a positive development. "Many people will be interested in the gender diversity stats of state boards," Patterson said. "This latest stocktake result is record-breaking. As at 31 December 2019, the stocktake reveals that women comprise 49 percent of state sector governance boards.

"We have to congratulate government ministers for being on track to reach their 50 percent gender diversity target next year in 2021.

"State sector boards need directors and trustees with the skills, expertise, knowledge, experience and attributes relevant to their organisation, sector, or industry. Having a diverse mix of people representing New Zealanders on our state sector public bodies and Crown agencies bodes well for the state sector and the country."