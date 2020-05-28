'Consultation on proposed measures for the Canterbury - Kaikoura paua fishery'

Thursday, 28 May, 2020 - 16:10

Fisheries New Zealand is seeking public feedback on a draft PÄua Fisheries Plan and a proposed subdivision of the pÄua fishery along the KaikÅura and Canterbury coasts, known as the PAU3 quota management area.

"Splitting the quota management area into two parts, north and south, would allow Fisheries New Zealand to set up specific rules for each area and better deal with the specific pressures in each fishery," says Director Fisheries Management, Emma Taylor.

"The 2016 earthquakes fundamentally changed the nature of this fishery, causing an uplift to the seabed in the northern portion of the fishery. We responded at the time by reducing catch limits across the whole of the PAU3 quota management area to give the pÄua a chance to rebuild.

"The southern portion of the fishery is doing well, and we want to make sure people can continue to use it sustainably.

"The draft PÄua Fisheries Plan has been developed by PAU3 Industry Association Incorporated (PauaMAC3) on behalf of quota owners and harvesters in the area, and with the involvement and support of NgÄi Tahu, Te Korowai, and Fisheries New Zealand.

"The draft plan looks to ensure this area is protected from undue fishing pressure, while setting up rules to ensure we’d need good evidence to reopen the fishery in the future, and we could act quickly to close it again if we need to.

The two consultations are now open and people have until 2 July 2020 to make submissions. Information about the consultations, including the draft PÄua Fisheries Plan, and how to make submissions is available on the Fisheries New Zealand website:

- https://www.fisheries.govt.nz/news-and-resources/consultations/consultation-on-the-draft-paua-fisheries-plan-for-pau3/

- https://www.fisheries.govt.nz/news-and-resources/consultations/consultation-on-the-proposed-subdivision-of-pau3-quota-management-area/