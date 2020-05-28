Business pleads to "open the bloody border" - Auckland Business Chamber CEO

Thursday, 28 May, 2020 - 17:03

Business is calling for government to get a move on and burst the bubble to "open the bloody border" with Australia now to stimulate local tourism and businesses.

"Over 80 per cent of Auckland businesses are pleading for the border to open sooner than later to get the cash generating tourism industry moving to save jobs and local economies," says Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett. "We need Australians over here, right now, spending - and Kiwis to get in behind the domestic campaign and offers to make holidays at home attractive.

"If Spain can do it, why can’t we open the border to tourists - and overseas students? We have a robust testing and track and trace system activated to keep our health safe but we need to get moving and claw back the billions and billions of dollars Australian visitors spend here each year as our biggest market, divert the $10 billion Kiwis spend each year on overseas travel to spend at home and get our overseas students back to studying here.

"Business can’t wait. Burst the bubble."