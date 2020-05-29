Samoa to welcome series of repatriation flights - Air New Zealand

Friday, 29 May, 2020 - 10:29

It’s on its way - the first of a series of repatriation flights has departed Auckland on its way to Apia as Air New Zealand works with the Samoan government to return Samoan citizens home.

The service, operated on an Airbus A321A aircraft, departed Auckland at 9.05am today and is due to arrive in Apia at 1.40pm local time. Repatriation flights between the two countries are expected to be operating on a once a fortnightly basis.

The repatriation flights are being carried out in accordance with the Travel Advice issued by the Government of Samoa. All passengers on the repatriation flights will need to take a Covid-19 test three days before travel, and to carry proof of a negative result. Passengers are also required to hold a medical certificate advising fitness to fly (no symptoms of illness).

On arrival in Samoa, all passengers will be required to enter a 14-day quarantine at locations nominated by the Samoan Government.

To allow for appropriate social distancing onboard, and to ensure quarantine can be managed in Samoa, each of the repatriation flights will transport a limited number of passengers.

Samoan residents in New Zealand who would like to register for repatriation to Samoa, are encouraged to contact the Samoan Consular in New Zealand. Air New Zealand asks those already booked on a service for their patience as bookings are worked through.

Air New Zealand’s Country Manager for Samoa, Karen Gatt says the airline is very happy to be supporting the Government of Samoa with the safe return of Samoan residents to their homeland.

"There are a large number of people currently in New Zealand who would like to return to Samoa. Because of COVID-19 and the resulting travel bans, for many of them there has been a substantial wait to be able to return to Samoa. Air New Zealand is in the process of making contact with those customers and looks forward to assisting the Samoan Government with facilitating their repatriation."