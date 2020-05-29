Road User Charges from 1 July 2020 - NZ Post

Friday, 29 May, 2020 - 11:49

The Government has recently announced changes to the Road User Charges (RUC), which will take effect from 1 July 2020. See the Ministry of Transport website for more information.

To cover the increase in RUC costs within our transport and courier fleets, New Zealand Post will be increasing the RUC surcharge to 0.90% from 1 July 2020. The surcharge will apply to all CourierPost and Pace products and services. The increase is in line with the government changes effective 1 July 2020.

The RUC surcharge is included, together with the Variable Fuel Rate (VFR), in the Variable Price component of our invoices and statements. The surcharge is calculated to reflect the increase in costs to NZ Post and is updated in line with changes to Road User Charges.

Frequently asked questions

How will the RUC surcharge appear on my invoice?

The RUC surcharge is presented together with the Variable Fuel Rate (VFR) on invoices and statements. The Total surcharge (VFR +RUC) GST exclusive amount appears under the Unit Variable Price- column on the invoice.

How is it calculated?

The RUC surcharge is calculated based on the cost incurred to New Zealand Post for the delivery of CourierPost and Pace parcels, as a result of the Road User Charges.

I am concerned about the impact it will have on my business. Who can I talk to?

To discuss the RUC surcharge do get in touch with your dedicated account manager or contact us online.