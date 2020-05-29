Survey shows Queenstown is open for business - Destination Queenstown

Friday, 29 May, 2020 - 13:19

A survey of local tourism businesses recently undertaken by Destination Queenstown shows that 96% of respondents will be open under level 2 for the winter season.

The regional tourism organisation surveyed its membership in regards to operating plans and ability to operate under level 2 restrictions. Encouragingly the 96% of businesses that indicated they will be open have already done so or will be planning to open from early June for the eagerly anticipated ski season.

Destination Queenstown acting CEO, Ann Lockhart, says the results are very positive and show Queenstown is well and truly open for business.

"The survey results show our tourism and accommodation operators are excited to be open and ready to welcome visitors back to Queenstown. Anecdotally we have heard from our members that the upcoming Queens birthday weekend is looking busy for Queenstown and we are delighted Kiwis are choosing to visit," says Ann.

The results of the survey also show that operators are confident they can operate safely within level 2 restrictions and that customers can be assured safety is a priority.

"The response from the businesses that completed the survey shows they have worked through their health and safety plans and can make their operations ‘Covid-19 safe,’ so anyone planning to visit Queenstown can be assured that there will be an amazing range of activities, attractions and experiences on offer,’ says Ann.

DQ is a member of the Southern Lakes Response and Recovery team, which has been providing a co-ordinated local response and support network for the Southern Lakes business community following the impact of Covid-19. Part of this response is providing regular and timely updates to help ensure our members have up to date information regarding regulations in a fast changing environment.

DQ will launch a new high-impact winter campaign on 31 May, showcasing the unparalleled Queenstown winter experience, designed to generate awareness, drive preference and invite Kiwis to Queenstown this winter.

The Southern Lakes ski areas are also all set to open this season. Coronet Peak and Cardrona will open on 26 June, Treble Cone on 27 June and The Remarkables on 4 July.