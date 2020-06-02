'TSB grants programme to get behind Kiwis helping NZ back on its feet'

Tuesday, 2 June, 2020 - 06:00

TSB is launching a grants programme ‘TSB Good Stuff’ to help support Kiwis driving positive change for New Zealand as the country recovers from the impact of COVID-19.

TSB Good Stuff is a kickstarter fund to help New Zealanders realise big ideas which solve problems and generate good for the future of our communities. TSB will give away $200,000 in TSB Good Stuff funding, with applicants able to request between $5,000-$30,000 to help bring their ideas to fruition.

CEO Donna Cooper says right now, New Zealand is facing into a significant challenge with COVID-19 impacting people, businesses and communities in a number of ways.

"As a New Zealand owned bank that believes in using profit for purpose, we want to do our bit to help our country get back on its feet. That’s why we’ve launched TSB Good Stuff - a grants programme which will help New Zealand’s recovery from the impact of COVID-19 by supporting Kiwi’s to get significant initiatives off the ground.

"We’re a country of innovators, with a proud history of people taking a big idea and making it happen. TSB wants to get behind Kiwis like this and fund concepts which will have an impact for the good of all New Zealand.

"For example, someone might have a way to help Kiwis into meaningful employment or a programme to support the wellbeing of vulnerable people. Perhaps someone might have a great new health solution, or a unique tech product or app that helps a community move forward," says Ms Cooper.

"Whatever your idea is, if it will help to boost our New Zealand communities - TSB Good Stuff could help make it a reality."

New Zealanders who think their idea could be perfect for a TSB Good Stuff grant should visit www.tsbgoodstuff.co.nz for more information or to apply before 30 June 2020.