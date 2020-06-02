Chapman Tripp promotes nine to Senior Associate

Tuesday, 2 June, 2020 - 11:40

Nine Senior Solicitors from across six of Chapman Tripp’s specialist practice areas, have been promoted to Senior Associate, effective 1 June 2020.

The firm congratulates all newly appointed Senior Associates: Nicola de Wit, Hayden Reyngoud and Alexander Schumacher in Auckland; Jessica Elder, Chris Gillies, Sarah Quilliam-Mayne, Sebastian Templeton and Anthony Wicks in Chapman Tripp’s Wellington office; and Michelle Nicol, based in Christchurch.

Chapman Tripp Chief Executive Partner, Nick Wells said, "Each have proved themselves to be a successful lawyer within their field, and an emerging leader within the firm. We are thrilled to be able to recognise their hard work and talent with this promotion."

Specialising in resource consent and designation processes under the Resource Management Act, Nicola de Wit advises national infrastructure providers, property developers, MÄori organisations, environmental organisations and other businesses and individuals. She also assists clients with Local Government Act development contributions and Public Works Act issues. She has extensive experience advising on a wide range of legal and strategic issues, and has a particular interest in legislative and regulatory reform. Advising on a broad range of banking transactions, Hayden Reyngoud has a particular focus on corporate and property finance. Prior to Chapman Tripp, Hayden worked in leading law firms in London and Jersey where he advised clients on a wide variety of financing transactions, specialising in cross-border real estate financing. He can help clients navigate local legal requirements and co-ordinate multiple jurisdictions in global transactions. Alexander Schumacher specialises in financial services regulation, insurance and anti-money laundering law. Before joining Chapman Tripp, Alexander worked as a senior solicitor in the Office of the Chief Tax Counsel at Inland Revenue Department (IRD) for over a decade. While at IRD, he helped prepare the Commissioner of IRD's binding rulings and statements on complex high-value transactions and interpretative issues. Alex brings a deep understanding of constructively working with regulators.

Specialising in various aspects of corporate finance, Jessica Elder advises borrowers and lenders on syndicated and bi-lateral bank financing, wholesale and retail bond offers and other capital markets transactions. Jess can provide sound counsel to organisations operating across Asia-Pacific, and has previously practised in Hong Kong as a registered foreign lawyer seconding with Clifford Chance. She also advises clients on commercial law, with a particular focus on mergers and acquisitions.

An experienced legal counsel, Chris Gillies advises clients on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, group reorganisations, equity investments, corporate governance and commercial contracts. Chris re-joined the firm in 2019 after spending three years in Washington DC where he gained an advanced degree in international business and economic law and admission to the New York State bar. During this period Chris also acted as Legal Counsel for New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, the New Zealand Government’s trade promotion agency. With extensive experience of commercial litigation and dispute resolution, Sarah Quilliam-Mayne advises clients on a wide range of commercial disputes. She helps with contractual and statutory interpretation, tort and equity-based claims, insurance, regulatory and contentious public law issues. Sarah advises clients throughout the litigation strategy phase through to representing them in court or arbitral proceedings, and has appeared in all New Zealand courts as junior counsel right up to the Supreme Court. Prior to joining Chapman Tripp, Sarah spent five years as a commercial litigator at an international law firm in London.

Specialising in competition and regulatory law, Sebastian Templeton is experienced in engaging with regulators and advising on merger control, cartel and other enforcement matters, regulatory matters and overseas investment. He works closely with clients across a wide range of industries, including airports, energy and telecommunications. Seb also has a detailed understanding of the policy and legislative process, and was seconded with Treasury for five months working closely on the 2018 reforms to the Overseas Investment Act.

Anthony Wicks specialises in public law and commercial litigation and dispute resolution. He advises a wide range of clients in the public and private sectors and has particular expertise in public sector decision-making and the exercise of statutory powers. He represents clients in judicial reviews, declaratory proceedings and Privacy Act claims, as well as a wide range of commercial disputes, including tort and equitable claims. Anthony is a member of the New Zealand Law Society Public and Administrative Law Committee and he will be returning to the firm’s Wellington office in 2021 following parental leave.

Michelle Nicol specialises in insurance litigation with a particular focus on statutory liability and professional indemnity claims. She regularly acts for individuals and organisations involved in Health and Disability Commissioner investigations, Human Rights Review Tribunal proceedings, and Coroner’s inquests. Also experienced in regulatory prosecutions, Michelle helps individuals and organisations that are being investigated and prosecuted under the Health and Safety at Work Act, Civil Aviation Act and Resource Management Act.

Chapman Tripp also promoted seven talented lawyers to Senior Solicitor earlier this year.