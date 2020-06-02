Move to Level 1 with confidence and certainty - Auckland Business Chamber CEO

Tuesday, 2 June, 2020 - 17:18

A move to Level 1 is important for businesses currently either still closed or running at less than optimum levels because of space restrictions. "With no new cases it is understandable that a sense of fear prevails that the businesses may end up going out of business before too long and which could be avoided if they could trade properly," said Barnett.

There is also a fear of a resurgence of the virus, he noted.

People need a message of confidence, which means we must be certain that testing levels are being maintained and any resurgence can be quickly tracked and traced.

The number of tests must be maintained at appropriate levels, and rules clarified on use of face masks in confined spaces - buses and trains.

"The next few days will be crucial to changing the language to one of confidence and certainty. To keep tracking and tracing, but also giving people encouragement to get out in the community."