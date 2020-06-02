Tuesday, 2 June, 2020 - 17:30

Visionweek provides an opportunity to create a shared vision for New Zealand. All New Zealanders invited to participate in week-long web summit, begins Monday, June 8th.

Visionweek is a week-long web summit designed to start and facilitate a national conversation around a vision for New Zealand. The summit begins Monday June 8th with a daily programme released each day online,, along with panel discussions and interaction from viewers. Visionweek is a free and inclusive opportunity for individuals, businesses, iwi and communities to share their vision for what the wellbeing of New Zealanders should look like in 5, 10 or 50 years. Speakers include Peter Beck, Frances Valintine, Tamati Kruger, Sir Peter Gluckman, Rob Campbell, Kate Boylan, Shamubeel Equab, Dr Rod Carr, Rachel Taulelei, Sir Stephen Tindall, Nicole Rosie, and Rod Drury, amongst others. New Zealanders are invited to share their thoughts on social media, using the hashtag #visionweeknz, so that producers can integrate as many viewpoints as possible into the show. Side events are being facilitated to support the core content stream, with Visionweek themed webinars on topics such as education, infrastructure and sustainability being hosted by industry leaders.

Visionweek is the first event of its kind and the brainchild of Paul Blair, CEO of Infrastructure New Zealand who saw a need for a national conversation around a shared vision. Say’s Blair, "The COVID-19 crisis has shown us that an aligned nation of five million can achieve world-leading results when we know what we are trying to achieve.

"With a vision to give us the ‘why?’, a long term, integrated national plan is possible, providing clarity on what is important, where, how and who is responsible for delivery. With a long-term plan for the success of our country, we can generate ‘additional effort’ from people and communities towards our shared goals.

"It is time to focus on the comparative strengths we have as a nation, including our early exit from COVID lockdown. We also need to address some of the critical areas where New Zealand lags OECD peers such as housing quality and affordability, equality of opportunity, productivity and addressing climate change.

All feedback gathered throughout the summit will be collated into a Visionweek report that will be shared with all New Zealanders. Investment decisions yet to be made on the $20 billion COVID fund will shape the wellbeing of all Kiwis for generations to come.

"A national vision will give purpose and direction to $100 billion worth of public spending and will heavily influence the remaining $200 uillion of private spending in our economy"

Register for the summit for free at visionweek.co.nz