REINZ delighted Healthy Homes deadline pushed back

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is delighted by today’s announcement from the Associate Minister of Housing that the Healthy Homes Compliance Statement deadline has been extended from 1 July 2020 to 1 December 2020 - a five-month leeway period.

There was concern initially that the 1 July deadline would not be met by landlords and property managers due to the delays caused by COVID-19.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: "We are delighted that following months of lobbying with the Associate Minister of Housing and his officials, that the feedback provided on behalf of the property management profession has been taken on board.

"There were significant concerns that Compliance Statement template wasn’t going to be available in time due to the high workload the Government has been placed under as a result of COVID-19, but also that the qualified tradespeople who were expected to complete the Compliance Statements were unable to complete the high number of inspections still required post-lockdown," she continues.

"Initially, the profession had asked for a two-month extension, so to be granted a five-month extension is extremely welcome news indeed," points out Norwell.

"The advice we issued to landlords and property managers earlier in the year around not leaving inspections until the last minute still applies. We would encourage people to have their inspections booked at their earliest convenience - obviously still taking COVID-19 safety and physical distancing requirements into account, concludes Norwell.

Under the requirements announced today, from 1 December 2020 all landlords must include a statement of their current level of compliance with the Healthy Homes Standards in any new, varied or renewed tenancy agreement. Inspections by qualified tradespeople (or people with sufficient, relevant experience) are necessary given the type of information required for Compliance Statements, including:

For each ceiling insulated, either the insulation’s R-value and, if known, the date it was installed and when it was last inspected, or the thickness of the insulation and, if known, the date when it was last inspected

For each underfloor space the insulation’s R-value and, if known, the date it was installed and when it was last inspected

For each ceiling and suspended floor that isn’t insulated, the reason why not

If a landlord relies on the tolerance or ‘top-up’ allowance for existing heaters, they will need to state this, with a brief description of why it applies

A statement that the rental property has an efficient drainage system and ventilation systems

Either, that the property does not have any enclosed subfloor spaces or that each enclosed subfloor space has a ground moisture barrier.