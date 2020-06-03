Electra Business Breakfast goes virtual donates to Kapiti Foodbank

Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 - 11:55

"The Electra Business Breakfast is super pleased to be operating in Alert Level 2 and we are hopeful Level 1 will not be too far away," says Helene Judge of KÄpiti Business Projects. Each month we will decide the best approach for safe B2B networking, whether that be a webinar or getting back together in-person at the Southward Car Museum. As an independent networking programme our objectives are clear - to inspire, connect and engage.

Back on Wednesday 20 May, Episode 1 of the Electra Business Breakfast Goes Virtual ran with guest speaker Kirk Hope, CEO of BusinessNZ. "An excellent outcome of this webinar was the fact we raised $732 that has since been donated to the Kapiti Community Foodbank as their shelves need constant restocking at this time to serve local families and individuals in need," says Helene.

Kirk talked about the 2020 Budget which he felt focused on what matters - jobs, business, infrastructure. He thought it was a bit weak in the area of digital advisory services for business, and what's next, it all depends on business he said. Mayor Guru Mayor Guru updated on shovel ready projects and the Gateway PGF application, and Neil Simmonds, CEO of Electra, provided information on the Electra network and its people while in lock down. It was a topical, informative and interesting webinar.

The next webinar on Wednesday 10 June will host Siân Simpson, an award-winning global millennial businesswoman, community builder and founder of Public Rally. She will talk about:

Going global from New Zealand.

Community building and why it matters.

Using digital and technology to help you in business.

Planning and thinking ahead for the future, how to attract new talent and people to the region, to contribute to the community.

Electra owns and operates the electricity lines and assets in the Kapiti and Horowhenua districts. They are committed to delivering safe, reliable, affordable power to customers throughout New Zealand with the aim of maximising the annual sales discount credited to every account on their network. They support this webinar series initiative as their way of ‘giving back’ to KÄpiti businesses as we navigate the recovery phase post COVID as they understand the value in B2B networking.