Homegrown GO Rentals takes out prestigious award for customer satisfaction

Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 - 13:42

GO Rentals is the proud recipient of the Canstar Blue Customer Satisfaction Award in the car hire category for 2020. This is the company’s second win in three years, both times achieving a perfect score of five stars across every measurement rated, beating out all major brands. GO Rentals is the only independent car hire company to win the coveted award.

Canstar Blue’s research reveals that GO Rentals is NZ’s favourite hire car company. The company researches, compares and rates products and services according to customer satisfaction across categories including banking, telecommunications, appliances, electronics, utilities, travel and FMCG. Results are freely available to consumers who are encouraged to use the ratings as a guide to product excellence.

A driving force of great car hire, GO Rentals was rated alongside 11 car rental companies, coming out on top amongst both global and local brands. All companies were measured against six categories - customer service, booking process, value for money, availability of vehicles, transparency of costs and fees and overall satisfaction.

Canstar General Manager, Jose George said "GO Rentals has clearly met and exceeded customer expectations. The team outperformed the market in every driver of satisfaction, which is a remarkable achievement. We are sure GO Rentals will provide a fantastic service for all the Kiwis who are now looking to start travelling again, whether for holiday or business."

Originally launching a single branch and a handful of vehicles in 1999, the Kiwi owned, and operated company quickly found a passion for helping both Kiwis and international travellers enjoy a ‘classic Kiwi roadtrip’. Over the last 21 years, GO Rentals has grown into a multi-award-winning industry leader, with technology and visitor experience at the heart of their business.

Managing Director James Dalglish was thrilled to win the award for a second time, indicating that it’s a sign of positive things to come and some welcome news given the recent trading conditions. In recent weeks, the Kiwi-owned and operated company has been heavily impacted by the border closures and Covid-19 lockdown.

"We are immensely proud to be accepting another Canstar Blue Award, particularly in these difficult times, because it recognises all the hard work and dedication from all of our amazing people right across the country." said Mr Dalglish. "This award genuinely demonstrates the commitment we have made to delivering a truly world class customer experience in the rental vehicle industry."

The full range of results can be viewed at https://www.canstarblue.co.nz/travel/hire-cars/