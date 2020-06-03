Foley Wines announces multi-million dollar development

Wednesday, 3 June, 2020 - 14:33

Foley Wines has announced a multi-million dollar development in Martinborough to begin construction later this year.

The hospitality destination will be home to Foley Wines’ brands Te Kairanga, Martinborough Vineyard and Lighthouse Gin and will include a restaurant, private dining, tasting room, underground barrel hall, and distillery. On the edge of the Martinborough Terrace, it will be the perfect location to enjoy local wine, gin and dining while taking in the spectacular rolling hills surrounding Martinborough.

Mark Turnbull CEO said, "We have been working on this concept for the past two years or so. We felt it was critical to have a great destination for customers to experience our three Martinborough brands; Te Kairanga, Martinborough Vineyard and Lighthouse Gin. Wine tourism has been a growth category in New Zealand and around the world. Clearly there’s going to be a subdued period, but given the project will take around 18 months, we feel we will be well placed when international tourism returns."

The restaurant will seat 100 people inside with additional capacity in the private dining room and outdoor terrace, and the ability to host weddings. With a menu celebrating produce of the local region, it will be a destination for New Zealanders to enjoy their own backyard as well overseas visitors.

The tasting room will showcase the wines of pioneering Martinborough wineries, Te Kairanga and Martinborough Vineyards, with guided tastings and bottles to takeaway. The underground barrel hall will meet the growing needs of the Te Kairanga Winery on the same property.

Lighthouse Gin’s new distillery within the development will give it the space and design to meet its ever growing demand, with a custom-built copper still commissioned from German distillery manufacturer CARL. Visitors will be able to see the distiller at work while enjoying a Lighthouse Gin & Tonic.

The building has been designed by award-winning architect Charlie Nott. With Depot Eatery, Best Ugly Bagels and the Amisfield Winery in his portfolio, Nott has brought a rich understanding of wineries and hospitality to create a building that will be functional and inviting.

Chairman of Foley Wines, Bill Foley said, "I have always been passionate about the Wairarapa both in terms of the exceptional wines we produce but also its tourism. My family continues to invest in Wharekauhau Country Estate, the Lodge we personally own in the region. I believe that investment at Te Kairanga will benefit our brands incredibly but also the broader economy in the greater Wellington region."

South Wairarapa Mayor Alex Beijen was delighted with the news. "The continued investment in this very special region is a real vote of confidence in both tourism and our wine industry," he said.

"Foley Wines and Bill Foley have for years continued to invest in the community and economy here in the South Wairarapa. This additional investment provides more employment and income for the region, and cements Foley Wines as a key contributor to our economy."