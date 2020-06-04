Fire and Emergency’s first Local Advisory Committees appointed

Thursday, 4 June, 2020 - 11:34

The Fire and Emergency Board has today announced the 50 community-minded New Zealanders who will form its first seven Local Advisory Committees in Northland, TairÄwhiti, Hawke’s Bay, Chatham Islands, Marlborough, the West Coast, and Otago.

The committees will provide independent community-focused advice to the Fire and Emergency Board and inform emergency planning across their area.

Board Chair Hon. Paul Swain says there was strong interest from around the country in these positions, and the calibre of nominees was impressive.

More than 150 nominations were received for the seven committees.

"We are really fortunate to have attracted so many experienced and knowledgeable local people willing to offer their time and expertise to Fire and Emergency," he says.

Mr Swain says "Local Advisory Committees are important because they’ll strengthen our existing connections within local communities and make sure their voices are heard. They’ll engage with local groups on our behalf, and help communities better understand local challenges and risks and prepare them for emergencies."

Now the new members are on board, they are looking forward to meeting and to getting started on this important work. Wider community engagement is expected to begin in early 2021.

More information, including more details about the newly-appointed members in each region is available on the Fire and Emergency website .