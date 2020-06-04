$20.2 million funding supports regions to leverage national campaign - Tourism NZ

Thursday, 4 June, 2020 - 12:34

Funding announced today will allow the regions to leverage a national campaign that promotes domestic tourism.

"We made sure our ‘Do Something New, New Zealand’ campaign was created so the regions could pick it up and own it to bring visitors and spend back to their communities," says Tourism New Zealand Chief Executive Stephen England-Hall.

A range of campaign assets will be made available for regional tourism organisations (RTOs) and operators to use in their own marketing.

"The RTOs do fantastic work that contributes to the economic development of their regions. This funding will support this to continue.

"By leveraging our work, the RTOs will be able to get the best bang for their buck and make the funding they receive go even further by spending it on things like media buy," says Stephen.

The funding announced today will enable RTOs to implement destination management and planning, along with other projects to support their regional tourism industry.

Great South General Manager for Tourism and Events Bobbi Brown says the funding announced for RTOs today will provide a huge boost to tourism in their region.

"This funding will allow us to provide greater support to our local communities and tourism operators as we recover from the impacts of Covid-19 and turn our focus to domestic tourism.

"The structure of Tourism New Zealand’s national marketing campaign is great because it will allow us to customise our marketing at a regional level while maintaining a national look and feel and means we can use this new funding more efficiently."

Tourism New Zealand started supporting domestic activity in May.

Operators across the country reported strong activity over Queen’s Birthday Weekend with Kiwis embracing the opportunity to get out and do something new.

Notes to reporters:

The 31 RTOs across the country play an important role in the tourism system, leading and coordinate activities alongside the tourism industry, stakeholders, MÄori and local communities.

The TNZ campaign toolkit will be available from mid-June. It will include:

A range of downloadable assets that RTOs and operators can customise with imagery and branding.

Logos for use in digital, print, and video for campaign artwork and other collateral.

Imagery and video assets to showcase new holiday ideas for New Zealanders.

Tourism New Zealand will also run workshops with regions and operators to build additional leverage opportunities.