Port of Tauranga announces new corporate services manager

Thursday, 4 June, 2020 - 13:21

Port of Tauranga Limited today announced Melanie Dyer as its new Corporate Services Manager.

Melanie replaces the recently retired Sara Lunam and she will join Port of Tauranga later this year.

Melanie is currently the General Manager People and Culture for Tauranga-based Trustpower Limited. Prior to joining Trustpower in 2014, Melanie spent 11 years at Hydro Tasmania, where she held various roles including People and Performance Manager and Manager Health, Safety and Quality. She has a Master’s degree in organisational development and leadership studies.

Port of Tauranga Chief Executive, Mark Cairns, says the Company is pleased to have found a candidate of Melanie’s calibre.

"Melanie’s expertise and experience in skills and leadership development will be invaluable as we continue to build capacity at New Zealand's busiest port while maintaining our special "can-do" culture," he says.

Port of Tauranga also announced today that its Group Health and Safety Manager, Pat Kirk, has joined the Senior Management Team. Pat joined the Company seven years ago and has more than three decades’ experience in health and safety.

"Our people are our top priority and Pat’s appointment to the senior team reflects the importance of their health and safety to our ongoing success," says Mark.