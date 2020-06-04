Toyota Hilux powers up for 2020

Thursday, 4 June, 2020 - 14:03

It is always tough to improve a classic, but Toyota has taken the Hilux ute, that everyone knows and loves, and turned the power up.

The 2020 Hilux retains all the attributes that legions of tradies, hunters, gatherers, and adventurers all over the country have depended on and trusted for decades.

"Millions of Hilux’s have been sold worldwide and they keep going, year after year. We are excited to launch this new Hilux to our customers as it has more power, better handling and stays true to the brand quality," says Toyota Chief Operating Officer, Neeraj Lala.

"I believe the performance of this truck is so good, I’ll be swapping out my GR Supra so we can tow our go kart trailer to my son’s weekend races. I can’t wait to see customers return to Hilux with this significant improvement," says Lala.

We will also be introducing a special launch edition Hilux inspired by the recent success of the Hilux Gladiator. A special custom-built Hilux for New Zealand customers and conditions."

The 2020 Toyota Hilux features a bolder, tougher-looking exterior on most variants and a beefed up 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine that offers more power and has better fuel efficiency than its predecessor.

"A true kiwi icon, the 2020 version comes with comprehensive safety technology and performance enhancements that make it even better to drive for work or play. It is the most technologically advanced ute ever offered by Toyota," says Lala.

The revised exterior styling delivers a tough, robust on-road presence for Hilux that takes its lead from the global Toyota truck family and reinforces its renowned heritage and go-anywhere credentials.

Under the hood, the turbo diesel’s power has been increased to 150kW while peak torque on automatic models has been ramped up by 11% to 500Nm. The power increase was achieved by modifications to the cylinder block, pistons, turbo design and cooling system.

Inside, the touchscreen for all variants is upgraded to an 8 inch display and the audio system includes Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™.

The 2020 Hilux range offers consumers a wide range of choice and is available in either the upgraded 2.8-litre turbo diesel or 2.7-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. Both 2WD and 4WD options are available along with four body styles - single, extra, double cab and cab chassis.

The Hilux range has four specification levels - Workmate, SR, SR5 and the range topping SR5 Cruiser. The SR5 Cruiser is available in both 2WD and 4WD and is automatic only.

Since its global launch in 1968, the legendary quality and durability of the ‘unbreakable’ Hilux has made it the world’s favourite ute, with more than 18 million Hilux being sold globally.