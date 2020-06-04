Tourism spending for April 2020 released

Thursday, 4 June, 2020 - 17:56

The Monthly Regional Tourism Estimates (MRTEs) for April are now available on the MBIE website.

The Level 4 lockdown that began on the 25th of March effectively stopped all international and domestic tourism, with the exception of some longer-term international visitors. This has had a major impact on regional tourism expenditure for April.

What the data says

Tourism spending was down in all regions for the year ended April 2020. The West Coast region experienced the biggest decline for the year ended April 2020 with 19 per cent decline. Auckland region had the smallest decline in tourism spend, down five per cent compared with the year to April 2019.

All regions experienced a significant decline in monthly tourism spend for the month of April 2020 compared to April 2019. Most regions experienced a decline of more than 90 per cent compared to the month of April 2019. Otago had the biggest decline, down 96 per cent, while Gisborne showed the smallest decline of 81 per cent compared to the month of April 2019.

Revisions to the MRTEs

In the latest release, an adjustment has been made to the methodology of the MRTEs.

We now exclude the "Not Stated" category, previously included in the "Other tourism products" from the calculation of the series. Following analysis and consultation with our service provider, we have concluded that this category is likely to include non-tourism expenditure, and is not reflective of expenditure in the tourism industry. Going forward, we expect this change will improve our estimates of tourism expenditure.

Long-term historical series will be largely unaffected, as the MRTEs are weighted to match the Tourism Satellite Account, the latest of which is for the year ended March 2019. There are some differences in the series following that date. The adjustment MBIE has made to the data series had a minor effect on the latest MRTE results: total spend for the year ending April 2020 has been revised down one per cent from what it would have been, and "Other tourism products" spend has been revised down 6 per cent.

About MRTEs

The MRTEs were designed to estimate regional spending patterns and relativities between regions. MRTEs are indicative and best suited to analyse regional trends and should not be used to represent national spend trends

Regional Factsheets

MBIE has published regional factsheets. These factsheets provide insight into New Zealand's COVID-19 response at a regional council level. They combine existing data sources with new and novel data to both illustrate how each region may be vulnerable to the economic impact of COVID-19, and to track how each region is recovering.

