New Chair-elect announced - Vector

Thursday, 4 June, 2020 - 19:00

The Board of Vector Limited has resolved that Jonathan Mason will be its new Chair when Dame Alison Paterson retires at the 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting.

Dame Alison Paterson said "The Vector Board is fortunate to have a director with Jonathan’s calibre to be ready to take up the Chair later this year. Jonathan has a strong governance background that includes directorships on the boards of leading companies such as Air New Zealand, Zespri and Westpac New Zealand."

Jonathan Mason said "I am excited about taking on the role as Chair and continuing with the board to support Vector’s symphony strategy and its vision to create a new energy future. I do not underestimate the challenge of taking over from Dame Alison whose achievements and standing in corporate New Zealand are unparalleled."