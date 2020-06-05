Extensions to support schemes welcomed - BusinessNZ

Friday, 5 June, 2020 - 15:55

The BusinessNZ network has welcomed extensions to the Government’s loan and wage subsidy schemes, saying they would help both employers and employees.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope said pushing out the application deadline for the Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme would give businesses more time to assess real levels of demand following the return to alert level 1.

And he said many more workers would now be able to receive the wage subsidy, given the change in criteria allowing a further 40,000 businesses to be involved.

"The Government has listened to business feedback and responded to changing needs as the economic effects of the Covid-19 emergency continue," Mr Hope said.