Heritage NZ files charges over Blenheim vineyard land

Monday, 8 June, 2020 - 11:46

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga has filed charges in relation to works undertaken in late 2019 to prepare land in Blenheim for planting as a vineyard. The charges allege that those works modified archaeological sites in breach of the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Act 2014.

The charges were filed in the Blenheim District Court on 3 June 2020.

"Late last year, works were undertaken on land in Blenheim to enable that land to be planted as a vineyard" says Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Chief Executive Andrew Coleman.

"That land is known to contain archaeological sites that are part of a wider complex of archaeological sites.

"The charges filed on 3 June 2020 relate to alleged offences under section 87 of the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Act 2014. Two defendants have been charged. Neither defendant has yet appeared in Court. No authority was obtained from Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga before the vineyard preparation works were undertaken."

As the matter is before the courts Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga has no further comment at this stage.