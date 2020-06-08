Let’s get kiwis moving again, by Taxi - Taxi Fed

Monday, 8 June, 2020 - 12:09

New Zealand’s taxi industry is calling on politicians from all Parties to back a public campaign encouraging Kiwis to support Kiwi businesses over multi-nationals.

Taxi Federation executive director John Hart said, like many small businesses, taxi drivers are really struggling post-Covid.

"Local taxi drivers have had a dramatic drop in income because of Covid-19 and the fact that the CBDs in our major cities are still quiet creates an ongoing revenue crunch for them.

"Many taxi operators face the real prospect of going out of business."

What would help, Hart says, is for Kiwis to take a locally-operated taxi, rather than a vehicle run by one of the multi-national rideshare companies.

"Taxi Federation companies are all New Zealand based, pay taxes here, provide primary employment for thousands and contribute significantly to the national and regional economy.

"That can’t be said for the multi-national rideshare companies against which we compete, that take revenue offshore and whose drivers often have other employment."

Hart is urging politicians to back a Buy Kiwi Made-style campaign that encourages New Zealanders to support Kiwi businesses first and foremost.

He said a Buy Kiwi Made campaign will benefit the taxi industry "we make no bones about that", but it will also benefit many Kiwi businesses who need all the government help they can get.

"As the saying goes, "Charity begins at home" and we need Kiwis to be charitable to local suppliers to help kickstart our economy.

"In these Covid-19 days a little nationalism won’t hurt if it helps people get back to work and get out from under the financial constraints that many will be facing because of this pandemic."