Consultation resumes on classification of hazardous substances

Feedback is being sought on proposed changes required to adopt the Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labelling of Chemicals (GHS) version 7. It will replace New Zealand’s current hazard classification system, which was implemented in 2001.

The GHS is an internationally-agreed system developed by the United Nations to classify chemicals and communicate their hazards through labels and safety data sheets. Using the GHS will mean less complexity, and better quality information for users of hazardous substances. It will also help simplify processes for importers and manufacturers, and increase the effectiveness of chemical management under the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act.

Submitters on the first round of consultation were generally in favour of moving to the GHS.

We are now seeking feedback on some of the specifics of the changeover - such as the new proposed GHS classification of hazardous substances, the updating of individual approvals, group standards, and the mapping of controls in the new system.

Submissions close at 5.00 pm on Tuesday 4 August 2020.

