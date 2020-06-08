OBV Remuera turns into a market for June

Monday, 8 June, 2020 - 17:53

By giving new local small Kiwi businesses rent-free pop-up space Orakei Bay Village are helping businesses to get back on their feet as well as increasing foot traffic for existing tenants and bringing a variety of goods and services that are locally owned and operated to its customers.

Over 10 local brands have signed on to join existing tenants in the Village for June and the feedback to date is all positive.

Orakei Bay Village is an established popular destination for shopping and dining. Anchored by Farro Fresh and Kings Plant Barn, OBV is a food and retail center in leafy Remuera on Hobson Bay with incredible Auckland City skyline and harbour views. Early opening hours are perfect for the fitness conscious. F45 offers gym classes, Viva Pilates and Bowl and Arrow offer Yoga. You can burn the candle at both ends and enjoy a fine selection of food and beverages at Ampersand Bistro, Brothers Beer,Saku Saku, Bird on the Wire Juke Joint or Copia.

Operating 7 days a week you can get your car washed, buy baby clothes, homewares, do pilates, have face, body or hair treatments (you or your dog!) , visit the art gallery, watch a movie, buy bespoke wines and clothes and eat in any of our 12 eateries with superb harbour views.

The brains behind OBV, Equinox Group have thrown open the doors at Orakei Bay Village to give new retailers the opportunity to kick start their business again post Covid -19. For the month of June Orakei Bay Village has rebranded as Orakei Bay Market.

Head down to the Village at 228 Orakei Road, Remuera - open 7 days a week until late with a special late night happening on 25 June. Free and plentiful parking.