'Dasset partners with Bittrex, bringing more choice and liquidity to Oceania'

Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 - 09:02

New Zealand’s homegrown digital asset exchange can now offer its customers, competitive digital asset rates, greater liquidity across the widest selection of markets.

The Bittrex partnership, takes Dasset a step closer to fulfilling its primary mission; of offering New Zealanders choice, stability and security in the way they manage their financial affairs.

Coupled with Dasset’s recent security and technology upgrade which have enhanced its capability to deliver a superior and secure digital asset trading experience to customers throughout New Zealand, Australia and across Oceania.

"We work with teams around the world to implement Bittrex technology with the goal of continuing to educate customers and partners about the endless potential of blockchain technology." said Bittrex Co-Founder Richie Lai. "Our partnership with Dasset will further enable customers from the Oceania region to leverage deep liquidity at competitive prices across various digital assets, powered by the technology of Bittrex"

"We are excited to establish a partnership with Bittrex - one of the most trusted and liquid digital asset exchanges in the world. Traditionally, Australasian investors have had difficulty accessing digital assets, due to the high fees and low liquidity amongst exchanges. With this partnership, Dasset and Bittrex can bring international standards to the Oceania region in terms of pricing, fees and selection." said Dasset CEO, Stephen Macaskill. "Dasset’s vision is to support a sound financial system by empowering individuals with access, choice and sovereignty over their wealth - and with Bittrex’s commitment, we are now one step closer to fulfilling this."

The strategic partnership brings international standards to the Oceania region in terms of pricing, fees and selection using Bittrex Technology. Dasset is a full-featured, highly secured digital assets exchange based in Auckland, New Zealand, with access to over 30 starting tokens. Their trading platform is designed for both retail customers and professional traders.