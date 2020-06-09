'Retail Queens recognise lockdown heroes'

Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 - 10:00

Taumarunui's 'Retail Queens' has awarded gift packs from local businesses to six special people for their support of the community over the COVID-19 lockdown period.

The Retail Queens was formed by Deputy Mayor Karen Ngatai with Councillors and local business owners Robyn Gram (Buy the Gram) and Lyn Neeson (ShearWarmth) to help ensure that the township didn't lose any businesses as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown period.

Deputy Mayor Ngatai said that the Retail Queens all felt we had to do something to recognise some very special people who demonstrated a special resilience in support of the community over the lockdown.

"While we would also like to thank every lockdown essential worker and volunteer these people often put themselves in harm’s way due to being in an 'at risk' category, or supported the community with their own money and other resources, or provided an essential service that supported our most vulnerable," she said.

"The six gift packs supported by Kai Nui, ShearWarmth, Buy the Gram, TMP Fashions and Home Spot went to Terri Leveille from Women's Refuge, Debbie Dalby from SPCA, Marion Martin, Parivash Plowman, Sophie Moore-Stockbridge and Wal Panui.

These are great examples of the type of unassuming people who stepped-up, working quietly behind the scenes, doing many of the things that just needed to continue no matter what."

Ohura Ward Councillor and owner of ShearWarmth Lyn Neeson said that since the initial call for people to 'Stay Local and Buy Local' they have been inundated with support from local people and businesses keen to support the Retail Queens kaupapa.

"It has been fantastic to see local people coming out in support of their business community.

"We would really like to thank all the local businesses for their support and especially everyone who is choosing to buy local every day," she said.

Taumarunui Ward Councillor and owner of Buy the Gram Robyn Gram added that the Retail Queens would like to continue to urge people to keep this support up and to keep spending their money in town wherever possible.

We would also like to remind local businesses to not to hesitate to contact any one of us directly or to call Council on 07 895 8188 if they are in need of any support or advice," she said.

Clive Manley

Chief Executive

Ruapehu District Council

Retail Queens Robyn Gram (Buy the Gram), Lyn Neeson (ShearWarmth), Jonathon Saunders (Home Spot), Karen Ngatai (Enterprising Taumarunui), Raewyn West (TMP Fashions) and Courtney Tiwha (Kai Nui) have presented gift packs provided by Taumarunui businesses to six local people for the special resilience they showed in support of the community during the COVID-19 lockdown.