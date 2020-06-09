ANZ Truckometer: Jump start

Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 - 11:01

In May the Light Traffic Index recovered more than half of its April fall, but it was still 37% lower than last May for the month as a whole. The Heavy Traffic bounced more, and is 7.8% lower than May 2019.

Sharon Zollner, ANZ Chief Economist, said "The month of May included 13 days of Level 3 lockdown and 18 days of Level 2. A further increase in both heavy and light traffic is expected with the imminent move to Level 1."

"Heavy traffic is likely to be the better GDP indicator through this period."

"But rather than focusing on the monthly data, it is more revealing to look at how traffic changed in the different levels of lockdown:

- In Alert Level 4, weekday heavy traffic was just 47% of what it was a year earlier, while during the weekends, it was 34%. Weekday car traffic was 23% of year-earlier levels, and 13% in weekends.

- In Level 3, heavy traffic stepped up significantly to 81% and 74% of year-earlier levels in weekdays and weekends respectively. Light traffic bounced less under Level 3, to 59% and 44% weekdays and weekends.

- In Level 2, weekday heavy traffic was 100% of a year earlier; in the weekends, 102%, suggesting a degree of catch-up activity. Weekday car traffic was 90% of year-earlier levels, and in the weekends, 92%. Normality beckons.

See attached report for full analysis