Over 4000 more households connected to the internet

Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 - 17:55

Since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown on 25 March 2020, more than 4000 households have connected to the internet using the subsidised Skinny Jump service, supported by the Spark Foundation.

Most of these 4000 new customers come from six digitally excluded groups - seniors, people in rural communities, people in social housing, Māori and Pasifika youth, families with children in low socio-economic areas and people with disabilities. These groups were quick to respond when the Spark Foundation expanded the eligibility criteria that coincidentally happened on the same day that the Covid-19 lockdown started.

"What is so amazing is that this record number of signups has been achieved, not only in just over two months, but also when most of the organisations that help people sign up for Skinny Jump have had their doors closed", said Laurence Zwimpfer, Operations Director for the Digital Inclusion Alliance Aotearoa (DIAA). "We applaud the people in our 200 partner organisations, such as libraries and local community groups, who made this possible by working from their homes and helping their communities signup for Skinny Jump by phone."

With New Zealand now at Level 1 for the Covid-19 response, Skinny Jump partners have opened their doors again and most have recommenced issuing modems and helping applicants in person set up their Skinny accounts.

"We encourage people seeking a Skinny Jump service to contact their nearest local partner for assistance. We would also like to acknowledge the family members who have helped whānau connect to Jump. Almost every day, we hear stories of family members helping whānau set up their Skinny Jump modems," concluded Mr Zwimpfer.