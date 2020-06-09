Fast-track needed for flight refund rules - Consumer NZ

Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 - 18:27

Consumer NZ wants law changes fast-tracked after Air New Zealand has dug in its heels on giving passengers refunds for cancelled flights.

Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said the organisation met with Air New Zealand today to discuss the airline only providing credits for flights cancelled due to Covid-19.

Mr Duffy said Air New Zealand maintained its position, stating it would only give refunds if required to by law.

"There are many loyal Air New Zealand customers who will be extremely disappointed by the response. The only way to fix the problem is to change the law so consumers aren’t left in this situation again," he said.

Thousands of Kiwis have been left with credits for cancelled domestic and international flights.

Mr Duffy said Air New Zealand had acknowledged some customers were in genuine financial hardship and says it will provide refunds in these cases.

Consumer NZ has also asked the airline to provide better information on its website about rights to a refund for EU and US flights.

Passengers on Air Zealand flights departing from the EU were entitled to refunds under EU regulations. Passengers on flights to or from the US were also entitled to refunds under US rules.

Air New Zealand agreed to relook at claims from consumers provided incorrect information about their rights to refunds or credits. Consumer NZ will be referring complaints it’s received to Air New Zealand and monitoring the outcomes.