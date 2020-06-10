Air New Zealand to resume Tokyo services

|
Air New Zealand will resume passenger flights to Narita, Tokyo later this month.
The airline’s Auckland-Narita route hasn’t been operating since 30 March.
Air New Zealand General Manager Networks Scott Carr says the airline will operate one return service per week on its Auckland-Narita route with the first flight departing Auckland on 25 June.
"We’re pleased to be able to welcome customers back onboard as we restart services to Narita this month, however, we know the rebuilding of our international network is going to take considerable time."
Pre-COVID-19 Air New Zealand operated up to 10 services per week on Auckland-Narita.
The schedule for Auckland-Narita is as follows:
Date / Flight No. / Aircraft / Departs / Arrives / Frequency
25 June / NZ99 / 787-9 Dreamliner / Auckland 11:15pm / Narita 7:20am / Thursday
27 June / NZ90 / 787-9 Dreamliner / Narita 3:30pm / Auckland 5:05am / Saturday
From 30 June / NZ99 / 787-9 Dreamliner / Auckland 11:15pm / Narita 7:20am / Tuesday
From 3 July / NZ90 / 787-9 Dreamliner / Narita 3:30pm / Auckland 5:05am / Friday
Customers travelling on these services will be subject to government border controls.
