Wellington Chamber welcomes CentrePort's new container shipping service

Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 - 14:16

CentrePort Wellington’s new ANZEX container shipping service is a welcome boost for importers and exporters based in the lower North Island, says the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

"Direct shipping access between Wellington and the major ports of Hong Kong, Keelung (Taiwan), Shanghai, Ningbo and Shekou is a very welcome development for our region," says John Milford, chief executive of the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

"Importers and exporters - like all businesses - have dealt with delays, uncertainty, and frustration over the last few months. This new service provides greater access and flexibility, meaning some of these concerns will be eased. For CentrePort Wellington to add the service during this time is a positive sign for business."

The arrival of APL Denver into Wellington today signalled the beginning of the new direct call between Wellington and North Asia, which is supported by the ANL, COSCO, OOCL and PIL shipping lines.

"Trade is helping our economy rebuild from the impacts of Covid-19. This new service will greatly assist this over the coming months and long into the future.

"We commend CentrePort Wellington for bringing the new service onboard and we look forward to seeing its benefits."