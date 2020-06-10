Rediscover Te Papa with free tours throughout June

Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 - 14:41

Visitors are invited to rediscover Te Papa by experiencing one of the museum’s daily guided tours for free throughout the month of June.

Offering eight tours a day, visitors will learn from Te Papa’s talented tour guides as they are taken on an in-depth journey revealing the stories of Aotearoa.

New Zealanders know and love Te Papa, but there are many secrets to discover, from how Te Papa’s building survives earthquakes, to the real reason Captain Cook’s cannon was thrown overboard.

As our tour guides craft all their own tours, each visitor experiences a very personal insight into the museum.

The Introducing Te Papa Tour takes place daily at 10.15am, 11am, 12 noon, 1pm, 2pm, and 3pm.

The MÄori Highlights Tour is at 2pm, and the Twilight Express Tour begins at 5pm, running for 45mins instead of the full hour.

Te Papa’s Tumu Whakarae | Chief Executive Courtney Johnston said she is thrilled to offer free tours during the month of June.

"We are excited to give visitors the opportunity to learn more about our taonga and New Zealand’s history through Te Papa’s unique tours. These free tours help recognise the efforts New Zealanders and international manuhiri (guests) made throughout lockdown."

Each tour is limited to 12 people and can be booked at the Information Desk at Te Papa.

Te Papa won’t be taking online reservations. Recommended koha of $10 is appreciated.