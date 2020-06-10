Consumers lose out yet again in EA transmission pricing reforms - Vector Group

Wednesday, 10 June, 2020 - 15:39

The outcome of the Electricity Authority’s (EA) Transmission Pricing Review (TPM) comes as no surprise to Vector and leaves electricity consumers worse off at a time when many Kiwi households are already feeling the sting of an economic recession.

The EA’s reforms will be particularly painful for households, as the regulator’s chosen methodology disadvantages geographical areas furthest away from existing generation sources predominantly located in the South Island.

Even though Vector can pass these charges directly through to consumers, we have worked extremely hard to seek fair and affordable prices for everyone. Unfortunately, on this occasion we have been unsuccessful, but this won’t stop us representing what is right for New Zealand energy consumers.