Edmund Hillary Clothing opens flagship store at Commercial Bay

Thursday, 11 June, 2020 - 09:10

Edmund Hillary Clothing will open its first flagship store today in Auckland’s newest retail, hospitality and commercial precinct - Commercial Bay.

Since its global launch at New Zealand Fashion Week in 2018, the Edmund Hillary label has gone from strength to strength with the new store following the launch of a women’s range in November and a successful capital raising initiative.

Inspired by one of Sir Edmund Hillary’s beloved DOC mountain huts, but with a modern contemporary look, the store fitout includes recycled and upcycled materials and fittings, including repurposed New Zealand native wood, a telegraph post repurposed into a seat, and old carabiners for the changing room. Antique ice picks and original 1953 images from the historic first ascent of Mt Everest adorn the walls.

Edmund Hillary co-founder Mike Hall-Taylor says the opening of the flagship store shows an evolution in the clothing company’s development.

"While Edmund Hillary is available worldwide, including our pop-up store at Queenstown Airport, this is the first store we’ve been able to fitout in an Edmund Hillary way.

"Drawing inspiration from places that Ed loved - the iconic Kiwi mountain huts of the past - was integral to creating a home for this range of quality garments.

"We’re delighted to open our new flagship store in Commercial Bay, which we believe will be a very popular shopping and food destination for generations to come."

Instore, shoppers will find the full range of Edmund Hillary men’s and women’s garments that they know and love, alongside a selection of new pieces made in New Zealand.

The store opens at 9am today and will be open from 9am-7pm every day with late opening (until 9pm) on Thursdays and Fridays.

Edmund Hillary is co-founded with Peter Hillary. A portion of all sales is donated to Ed’s charity work in Nepal as well as outdoor initiatives in New Zealand, UK and Nepal.