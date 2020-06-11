Supermarkets reputation soars while Air New Zealand loses credit - NZ Compare

Thursday, 11 June, 2020 - 10:36

A recent nationally representative survey of n=478 New Zealanders aged 18+ has seen the reputation of Air New Zealand take a nose dive amongst growing criticisms around its handling of Covid-19 cancellations and credit policy. While supermarket and retail brands enjoyed an increase in how Kiwis viewed their reputation, Air New Zealand went into a tailspin according to the latest Opinion Compare research.

Asked how their opinion of the national carrier changed throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, 57% of Kiwis stated their opinion remained unchanged, but more than 3 in 10 New Zealanders (35%) stated it had worsened.

Table: How Has Your Opinion Of Each Brand Changed Throughout The Covid-19 Pandemic? (attached)

The reputation descent is clearly linked to the current credits policy as when asked their agreement that Air New Zealand should be offering cash refunds not credit, an overwhelming majority (76% of the NZ population) agreed.

Gavin Male, CEO of Opinion Compare commented "the Air New Zealand policy of returning credits not cash has done the unthinkable - tarnished the reputation of a brand many would have considered untouchable. While there’s no surprise that the reputation of businesses like The Warehouse and NZ Post had their critics during lockdown around online delivery issues, the extent of Air New Zealand’s decline is remarkable. Kiwis have proven themselves in this time to be resilient and optimistic, but accordingly to this research, potentially not forgiving to the much loved brand"