Rockburn Announces New General Manager - Tim Severne

Thursday, 11 June, 2020 - 11:00

Rockburn Wines Ltd. is pleased to confirm the appointment of Tim Severne as General Manager effective immediately.

Tim has significant sales and marketing management experience working with leading New Zealand companies such as Glengarry Wines, Hancocks Wine, Spirit and Beer Merchants and Marisco Vineyards. Tim most recently held the position of Global Sales Manager at the Antipodes Water Company, New Zealand’s leading premium bottled water. Antipodes Water is sold in over 15 countries and enjoyed in many of the world’s greatest restaurants and hotels.

Director of Rockburn Wines, Chris James said; "Tim has had twenty years’ experience in the New Zealand wine and hospitality industry and is well known within the on and off premise markets. We believe, with his knowledge and enthusiasm that he will continue to expand the sales and promote the Rockburn brand, so that it maintains its position as one of Central Otago’s leading producers of premium wines".

Mr. Severne commented that he was "proud to be leading a talented team at one of the great Central Otago wine companies. Seeing Rockburn Wines poured alongside great cuisine, and sold in premium retailers around the world will be a focus".