Commercial Bay opening transformational for Auckland - Fletcher Construction

Thursday, 11 June, 2020 - 11:39

The opening of the Commercial Bay precinct in Auckland this morning is a significant milestone for New Zealand and Precinct Properties is to be congratulated for its investment in the city, Fletcher Construction Chief Executive Peter Reidy says.

"This is so much more than a building or a retail and hospitality precinct. Commercial Bay is an ambitious development which will transform Auckland’s CBD and waterfront, returning this area to a centre of trade and activity in the city."

The stunning three-level Commercial Bay retail and hospitality precinct features more than 120 local and international shopping and dining options located in vibrant laneways and open-air spaces.

"This is a hugely complex project which ties together transport connections, innovative workplaces, retail attractions and dining destinations, while creating stronger connections between the CBD and waterfront," says Mr Reidy.

"I’m immensely proud of our team and what they have achieved. They showed true Fletcher spirit in completing this iconic project, which will have pride of place in the city for generations to come.

"As many as 2000 people, including subcontractors, were working on the Commercial Bay project at its peak. It has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our people to be involved in such a challenging and transformational project which will leave a huge legacy in this city.

"Commercial Bay links four existing buildings to the new 39-storey PwC office tower, New Zealand’s largest steel tower. The tower’s foundations were dug concurrently with the beginning of the tunnels for the City Rail Link, and the project scope also included the demolition of the old Downtown Shopping Centre.

"Fletcher Construction is honoured to have been a part of this project. We’re excited for everyone to see the results and look forward to celebrating with Precinct again in the future with the opening of the PwC Tower."