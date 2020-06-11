COVID-19 lockdown and gross domestic product for March and June 2020 quarters

Thursday, 11 June, 2020 - 12:01

COVID-19 lockdown and gross domestic product for March and June 2020 quarterssummarises the data source, methodological, and conceptual challenges to the compilation of quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) for the March and June 2020 quarters due to COVID-19.

GDP provides a quarterly snapshot of the performance of the economy and is New Zealand’s official measure of economic growth.

Gross domestic product: March 2020 quarter, due to be published on 18 June 2020, covers the period of travel restrictions that culminated in the closure of New Zealand’s borders on 19 March 2020. It also covers the start of the alert level 4 lockdown period (from midnight 25 March), which represented six days or about 7 percent of the quarter.

The full impact of the lockdown will be observed in Gross domestic product: June 2020 quarter (due to be published on 17 September 2020). We will publish a further update ahead of the June 2020 quarter release and will include supplementary material in upcoming GDP releases. This ensures we are transparent about data quality and are clear about how we adjusted our approach to respond to the impacts of COVID-19 on our statistics.

