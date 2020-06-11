ESET offers free cybersecurity awareness training for business

Thursday, 11 June, 2020 - 13:35

ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, has released a free online cybersecurity training tool for businesses. The site helps staff learn quickly and easily how to avoid the cybersecurity risks that arise, both in the office and when they’re working remotely.

The training takes the form of 17 individual modules under the categories of email, internet safety, personalised threats, malware and passwords. Each module takes just a few minutes to view and users can view each module separately and stop and resume the training at any time. Some include interactive elements so users can test their understanding. Once a person has registered to receive the training they can share the link with their colleagues without further registrations being required. The training is suitable for business of all sizes.

ESET ANZ Country Manager Kelly Johnson says that poor cybersecurity awareness among users continues to be the main vector for attacks into both businesses and households alike, and the recent surge in staff working from home due to COVID-19 has only exacerbated the issue.

"In any business there is a range of awareness of cybersecurity issues among staff. Even those who have good cybersecurity awareness can be caught off guard by a moment’s inattention or a particularly sophisticated phishing attack. The aim of the training is to educate people on the methods malicious actors use and why they use them, so staff know what behaviours to avoid and what signs to look for that might indicate a threat. Combined with good Endpoint Protection software, on both PCs and devices, cybersecurity awareness training is a vital tool businesses can use to make their environment more secure."

"At ESET our mission is to enable everyone to enjoy the full potential of themselves and their technology in a secure digital world. We hope that this training will help people feel confident in their daily use of technology and give them the tools to recognise and avoid potential threats both in the workplace and at home," says Johnson.